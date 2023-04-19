Share:

FAISALABAD - The Sec­ondary School Certificate (grade-9th) annual examinations under the aegis of Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Faisalabad started here on Tuesday. According to Secretary Board Dr Saleem Tiqi Shah, a total 202,562 can­didates were participating in the exams and 578 examination centres had been set up in Chiniot, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang and Faisalabad districts to facilitate them as the exams will continue till May 12. However, the practical examination of SSC (grade 10th) will begin from May 15.