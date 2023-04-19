Share:

RAWALPINDI - The Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) has carried out a massive operation against drug mafia across the country and rounded up 29 suspected smugglers on charges of smuggling narcotics, informed ANF HQ spokesman on Tuesday. He said that the force has also seized 6765.499 kg drugs worth US$ 355.112 million internationally. He added ANF also impounded 15 vehicles while conducting 36 counter narcotics operations throughout the country.

The seized drugs comprised 3724.670 Kg Opium, 75.743 Kg Heroin, 1080.209 Kg Hashish, 88.355 Kg Methamphetamine (Ice), 16.700 Kg Amphetamine, 1720 Kg Ketamine, 58 Kg Volume Tabs (170000 x Tablets) and 1.822 Kg Diazepam Tabs (10040 x Tablets) and 120 x Litres Liquid Amphetamine. ANF Balochistan recovered 4742.88 Kg drugs in 7 operations while arrested 6 persons involved in drugs smuggling and impounded 4 vehicles. The seized drugs comprised 3716.670 Kg Opium, 64 Kg Heroin, 878.510 Kg Hashish, 67 Kg Methamphetamine (Ice), 16.700 Kg Amphetamine, and 120 x Litres Liquid Amphetamine.

ANF Punjab recovered 1757.045 Kg drugs in 8 operations while arrested nine persons including 1 woman involved in drugs smuggling and impounded 6 vehicles. The seized drugs comprised 3.600 Kg Opium, 9.075 Kg Heroin, 23.160 Kg Hashish, 1.210 Kg Methamphetamine (Ice) and 1720 Kg Ketamine. ANF KP recovered 149.245 Kg drugs in 9 operations while arrested 4 persons involved in drugs smuggling and impounded a vehicle.

The seized drugs comprised 2.400 Kg Opium, 0.581Kg Heroin, 128.764 Kg Hashish and 17.500 Kg Methamphetamine (Ice). ANF Sindh recovered 62.525 Kg drugs in 4 operations while arrested 3 persons involved in drugs smuggling and impounded 3 vehicles.