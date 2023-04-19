Share:

QUETTA - Balochistan Customs Chief Col­lector Muhammad Saleem on Tuesday said that sugar worth Rs250 million and fertilizer worth Rs250 million were re­covered by custom personnel while carrying out operations in this month.

He was addressing a press conference at the Customs Of­fice here, Collector Customs Enforcement Quetta Sami-ul Haque also addressed the press conference.

Additional Collector Aftabul­lah Shah and Additional Collec­tor Obaidullah, Public Relations Officer Dr Atta Bareach and Staff Officer Ahad Durrani were also present.

Chief Collector said under the supervision of Tariq Pasha, Spe­cial Assistant on Economics to the prime minister, efforts were being made to control sugar smuggling.

He said in this regard, the operation was started in coop­eration with other law enforce­ment agencies on the border to prevent the smuggling of sugars and fertilizers.

Sami-ul Haque has been in­structed to conduct strict moni­toring to mobilise Customs Enforcement Quetta against smugglers, he added.

He said that under the policy of zero tolerance for smuggling, no concessions have been em­phasised.

He said an operation has been started in full cooperation with other law enforcement agencies assigned at the border, saying joint check posts and patrolling were adopted.

Chief Customs said a few days back the biggest operation in the history of the province was carried out by customs person­nel with the support of FC and Levies.

He further informed that 59 cases of sugar and three cases of fertilizer worth Rs130 million and Rs30 million, respectively, were seized during various op­erations during the two weeks of the current month.

He said under the policy of the central government manu­facturers of the respective items, FIRs would be registered against wholesalers, vehicle owners, and drivers.

On the same policy, with the cooperation of other law en­forcement agencies, staff have been deployed at the interna­tional border to prevent the smuggling of all kinds of essen­tial items abroad, he said.

He urged the public to in­form the Customs or other law enforcement agencies against smugglers in order to control smuggling in the country.