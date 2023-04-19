Share:

BAHAWALPUR - Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Bahawalpur Circle on Tuesday ar­rested five bank officers including a bank manager for their alleged in­volvement in financial corruption.

According to the official sources at FIA, a special team conducted an in­vestigation into the complaints and later, took five bank officials into cus­tody. The arrested were then brought to FIA police station.

“There were information and complaints that a bank manager and four other officers used to take bribe money and their ‘Lion Share’ from the farmers who applied for bank loans on the head of the agricultural loan,” the sources said.

Cases had been registered against the accused.