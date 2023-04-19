LAHORE      -      Bulls B bagged the Federal Cup 3x3 Basketball Tournament title after thumping strong General team by 11-5 at F-6 Multipurpose Court, Islamabad.

The event was organised by Federal Basketball Association (FBBA). President FBBA Ijaz Butt was the chief guest at the closing ceremony while General Secretary FBBA Ouj E Zahoor, former basketball coach Malik Riaz, Shahryar Khan and other dignities were present on the occasion. In the decisive final, Bulls B dominated throughout the match and never allowed their opponent to fight back for the tournament trophy. Zargham Khan scored 5 points and Irfan Hamid 3 points for the winning side, while Shumail Shukri scored 3 points for team Generals.

Earlier in the semifinals, Generals defeated Timber Wolf (TW) B by 13-8 points and Bulls B defeated Raptors Reds by 13-6 points respectively. Total 37 teams participated in the event which continued for four days, which was organized by the Federal Basketball Association under the umbrella of Pakistan Basketball Federation (PBBF).

