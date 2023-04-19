Share:

ISLAMABAD - The federal cabinet has granted nod to signing of an agreement with China for the provision of 1.019 billion Yuan Government Concessional Loan (CL) for the establishment of Pakistan Space Centre. The federal cabinet through circulation has approved the signing of loan agreement with China Exim Bank on establishment of Pakistan Space Centre (PSC) project, official source told The Nation here Tuesday.

The Chinese government had already agreed to provide 1.019 billion Yuan Concessional Loan (CL) for the establishment of Pakistan Space Centre. The establishment of Pakistan Space Centre (PSC) project of Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) was approved by ECNEC on November 14, 2018 at a cost of Rs29,506.233 million, including foreign exchange component (FEC) of Rs 22,095.67 million. Economic Affairs Division forwarded the loan application, on terms and conditions proposed by SUPARCO, to the government of the People’s Republic of China for consideration of Government Concessional Loan (GCL) of $145.35 million on 02-11-2021.

The source said that the government of People’s Republic of China agreed to fund the PSC project worth 1.019 billion Yuan with an interest rate of 2percent per annum and tenure of 20 years, including five years grace period. Subsequently, after the approval of the federal cabinet, Inter-Governmental Framework Agreement (IGFA) on Pakistan Space Centre Project was signed between the two countries on 02-11-2022, during the visit of the Prime Minister of Pakistan to the People’s Republic of China. Beside, interest rate of 2percent per annum, the loan will also have a onetime management fee of 0. 25percent and commitment charges of 2percent per annum. The loan has tenure of 20 years including five years of grace period, the source said.