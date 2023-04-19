Share:

LAHORE - Three days calligraphy and painting exhibition opened to celebrate the holy month of Ramazan Kareem at Alhamra Art Centre the Mall.

The exhibition was inaugurated by Secretary Information and Culture Ali Nawaz Malik, who acknowledged and appreciated the efforts of Lahore Arts Council in the presence of Execu­tive Director Lahore Arts Council Muhammad Saleem Calligraphy is the most respected and fundamental art of Islamic craftsmanship. Cal­ligraphy is of fundamental religious impor­tance,” he added.

On occasion, the Executive Director of Lahore Arts Council, Muhammad Saleem Sagar, said the Exhibition reflects the great Islamic cultural heritage. Alhamra strives in all aspects of the promotion of Islamic art, he said. He further noted that Alhamra has always supported Is­lamic civilization, culture, arts, heritage, callig­raphy, precious and other important references worldwide.

Many people from different walks of life at­tended the Exhibition’s opening day. Around 200 artworks by 150 artists were displayed in the calligraphy and painting exhibition. This Ex­hibition will continue till 20th of April.