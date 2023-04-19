Share:

A Chinese national denies uttering blasphemous words that could hurt the religious sentiments of Muslims.

The Chinese man was taken into custody on Sunday night after after a mob accused him of committing blasphemy and kept at Police Lines in Abbottabad for security reasons. He was identified as Mr Tian.

He told a joint investigation team (JIT) that he could not think of offending sentiments of Pakistanis and Muslims but whatever he had been facing here was nothing but a lie.

Meanwhile, the police team investigating the case blamed the interpreter, Mohammad Yasir, on whose testimony the FIR was lodged. Yasir told the police team that he was “doubtful” of what sacrilegious remarks the Chinese man had uttered.

He claimed that labourers who accompanied him during the incident that led to the alleged blasphemy were compelling him (Yasir) to stand firm on his previous stance.

Sources said the Chinese national would probably be produced before an anti-terrorism court in Abbottabad tomorrow (Thursday). An FIR was registered by the Kamila police, Upper Kohistan, under Sections 295-C of the Pakistan Penal Code and Section 6/7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act.

Chinese embassy statement

The Chinese foreign ministry said on Wednesday its mission in Islamabad was verifying the situation regarding its national, Reuters reported.

“The Chinese government has always required overseas Chinese citizens to abide by the laws and regulations of the host country and respect local customs,” the ministry’s spokesperson, Wang Wenbin, said at Tuesday’s news briefing.

“If this issue does involve a Chinese citizen, the embassy will provide consular protection and assistance within the scope of its duties,” he said.