QUETTA - People get a frustrating experi­ence when they visit the web­sites of the departments of the Government of Balochistan, as information on many of the websites has not been updated for years and hardly provide any fresh information about activi­ties and day-to-day working of the government. After visiting different department websites, it becomes clear that many pro­vincial departments do not even have a functioning website to fa­cilitate the general public.

Nasrullah Nasar, a youth looking for a job said people of the province face difficulties in knowing about the depart­mental jobs, in submitting ap­plications and did not get in­formation about shortlisting of candidates, merit lists, the date of interviews and final order on websites.

Talking to media, Khalil Ahmed, a civil servant said it is comparatively easy to provide digital services to those living in urban areas of the province.

The real challenge was to ensure across-the-board avail­ability of information through digital means to rural areas and remote corners of the province, he added.

When contacted an official of the Science and Information Technology Department said, “We are uploading fresh infor­mation on websites on daily basis”. Israr Asghar, a social activist said technology was a double-edged weapon in terms of creating inequalities. It was a godsend opportunity to empow­er everyone, but those who are illiterate were likely to remain the worst affected.