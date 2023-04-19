Share:

LAHORE - On the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, prompt ac­tions are being taken by the admin­istration of various districts against illegal transportation of wheat and hoarding of sugar across the province.

According to a handout, the food department took action against those who took illegal consign­ment of wheat out of the districts at four different places across the Sahiwal division as 66.25 metric tonnes of wheat was seized from these 4 places and transferred to the nearest center while an FIR has also been registered. So far, 449 metric tonnes of wheat has been seized across the division, out of which 354 metric tonnes have been seized from Sahiwal district. These operations will continue until the wheat procurement target set by the government is met.

Also, 50039 sacks of sugar illegally stored in Gujranwala division while 182 tonnes of wheat has been ex­ported. Meanwhile in Hafizabad, the district administration has seized some 4000 sacks of illegally deliv­ered wheat by conducting raids.

Taking strict measures to stop the illegal transportation of wheat, flour and fertilizer, online monitoring was started by installing cameras at the check posts. A video link meeting was held under the chairmanship of Commissioner DG Khan Dr. Nasir Mahmood Bashir in which the di­visional, district and tehsil admin­istrations were tasked to meet the wheat procurement target. During the last 17 days, 191 vehicles have been stopped for illegal delivery of wheat and flour while 42 cases were registered and 48 people were ar­rested. According to Commissioner Dr. Nasir Mahmood Bashir, 3906 metric tonnes of wheat and 107 met­ric tonnes of flour were seized by the government in DG Khan. A fine of Rs. 75 lacs has also been imposed on hoarding and sale of fertilizer in all four districts from April 1 to 17.

CM TAKES NOTICE OF GIRL’S DEATH IN POLICE CUSTODY

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has taken no­tice of the incident of death of a girl due to alleged police violence in Sheikhupura and has sought a report from the Inspector General of Police. The CM directed to investigate all as­pects of the incident and determine the responsible. He also directed that legal as well as departmen­tal action should be taken against the police officers who tortured and further action should be taken against the responsible policemen and justice should be ensured to the heirs of the deceased girl.

Meanwhile, the police have regis­tered a case of the incident and in­vestigation has been started by ar­resting the sub-inspector Ejaz.