LAHORE - On the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, prompt actions are being taken by the administration of various districts against illegal transportation of wheat and hoarding of sugar across the province.

According to a handout, the food department took action against those who took illegal consignment of wheat out of the districts at four different places across the Sahiwal division as 66.25 metric tonnes of wheat was seized from these 4 places and transferred to the nearest center while an FIR has also been registered. So far, 449 metric tonnes of wheat has been seized across the division, out of which 354 metric tonnes have been seized from Sahiwal district. These operations will continue until the wheat procurement target set by the government is met.

Also, 50039 sacks of sugar illegally stored in Gujranwala division while 182 tonnes of wheat has been exported. Meanwhile in Hafizabad, the district administration has seized some 4000 sacks of illegally delivered wheat by conducting raids. Taking strict measures to stop the illegal transportation of wheat, flour and fertilizer, online monitoring was started by installing cameras at the check posts.

A video link meeting was held under the chairmanship of Commissioner DG Khan Dr. Nasir Mahmood Bashir in which the divisional, district and tehsil administrations were tasked to meet the wheat procurement target. During the last 17 days, 191 vehicles have been stopped for illegal delivery of wheat and flour while 42 cases were registered and 48 people were arrested.