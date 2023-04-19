Share:

KARACHI-Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday accorded approval to a Rs 2.7 billion scheme for the purchase of sophisticated field weapons and surveillance equipment and said he wants the Sindh police to eradicate the menace of dacoits from the Katcha area.

The Sindh CM approved the scheme while presiding over a meeting at the CM House here, said a statement.

The meeting was attended by IG Police Ghulam Nabi Memon, Home Secretary Saeed Mangnijo, PSCM Fayaz Jatoi, Additional IG (Investigation) Munir Shaikh, Secretary Finance Sajid Jamal Abro, and other concerned officers.

Earlier, the IGP Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon informed the participants of the meeting that with the approval of the CM Sindh, Rs 2.7 billion scheme for the purchase of sophisticated field weapons and surveillance equipment has been sent to the provincial finance department through the Sindh Home department.

The Sindh CM said that this dacoit factor in the katcha area of the Sukkur and Larkana divisions has become a standing threat to the peace in the province and they operate within the katcha areas of three provinces- Sindh, Punjab, and Balochistan. “I want the police to purchase the necessary equipment and launch a joint operation with the police of Punjab and Balochistan to bring an end to the outlaws once and for all,” he said.

The Sindh CM also approved the Rs1.6 billion Sindh Toll Plaza Surveillance Project to enhance security at entry points to Sindh through the installation of CCTV Cameras on 40 Toll-Plazas.

The Sindh CM said that there was a dire need to enhance security at the entry points to the province. He added that the province has 40 Toll Plazas where high-definition CCTV cameras should be installed to ensure proper monitoring.

IG Sindh Police Ghulam Nabi Memon told CM Sindh that his department has prepared Rs 1.56 billion Sindh Toll Plaza Surveillance Project. He added that the CCTV Cameras would have full-frame (FR) and Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) capabilities with centralized monitoring and alert system for blacklisted vehicles and criminals.

The Sindh CM after discussion approved the scheme and directed the IG police to launch the project at the earliest. The meeting also discussed granting Investigation Allowance to Investigators.

The Sindh CM said that the plan was to incentivize the investigators so that they make proper investigations of the cases and win them in the court of law. “I want to give an investigation allowance to the investigators, he said.

At this, Home Secretary, Saeed Mangnijo said that the scheme was prepared and sent to the Finance department.

The chief minister directed the Secretary of Finance to dispose of the scheme and send him for approval.

Another matter that came under discussion in the meeting was the expansion of the Rapid Response Force (RRF) and the establishment of the Crowd Management Unit.

The IG Sindh Police told the chief minister that work on the expansion of RRF and the establishment of the Crowd Management Unit was in progress.

He added that some posts of the police officers were required to be re-designated which have been sent to the finance department for approval.

The Chief Minister directed the finance department to speed up the re-designation of the posts so that necessary transfers/postings for the expansion of RRF and operationalization of the Crowd Management Unit could be made.

The IG Sindh police told the chief minister that 8,000 residential quarters of Sindh police have been damaged by the recent heavy rains and floods. He also added that various training barracks have also been affected badly.

The Chief Minister approved Rs4 billion for repairing and renovating the residential quarters and Rs2 billion for repairing training barracks.