QUETTA - Sibi Division Commissioner Sha­hid Saleem Qureshi on Tues­day visited Public Welfare Hospital Sui. Executive Officer Brigadier (retd) Zubair and others were also present on this occasion. The commis­sioner conducted a detailed inspection of the various wards of the hospital. He in­spected Operation Theatre, gynecologist ward, NICU, medicine store, X-ray room, and ultrasound room and met the staff. He expressed his satisfaction with the per­formance of the hospital ad­ministration. Commissioner Sibi was also informed about the problems faced by the hospital among them, the non-release of funds of about three crore rupees for the new block under construc­tion, the supply of medicine was delayed, and the issue of the appointment of volun­tary doctors pending in the health department, these is­sues need to be addressed immediately. Commissioner Sibi Division said that all pos­sible efforts would be made to solve all these problems.