Share:

ISLAMABAD - A judicial magistrate on Tuesday has declared the fugitive vlogger/so-called Youtuber major (retd) Adil Raja as proclaimed offender besides issuing a non-bailable arrest warrant after he failed in appearing before the court for offences of criminal intimidation and breach of trust. The court also ordered the authorities to freeze the assets of the so-called Youtuber Adil Raja immediately.

The non-bailable arrest warrants were issued by Magistrate Section 30 Muhammad Shabab following a First Information Report (FIR) lodged against the fugitive ex- army officer with police station Banni under sections 406/506ii of Pakistan Penal Code. According to details, the investigators of PS Banni appeared before the court and filed an application under section 88 CrPC, seeking confiscation of moveable and immoveable property of major (retd) Adil Raja , who had fled the country due to his involvement in criminal activities. The police pleaded that the court should order freezing the property of the accused as he neither appeared before court nor joined police investigation. The police also attached the list of properties owned by the accused including 2 precious vehicles.

The public prosecutor also told the court that the accused is nominated in a criminal case and has been hiding deliberately instead of facing court of law. He added the investigation officer of the case had submitted a complete challan against the accused before the court. After hearing the arguments of prosecution, court issued non-bailable arrest warrants of fugitive Adil Raja besides declaring him as PO in the case. The court also ordered authorities concerned to confiscate moveable and immoveable properties of the accused immediately