ISlAMAbAD - A judicial magistrate in Islamabad on Tuesday issued bailable arrest warrants for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief and former premier Imran Khan in the female judge threatening case. The court also directed cricketer-turned-politician to furnish surety bonds worth Rs 0.2m and postponed hearing till May 25, 2023. When Judicial Magistrate Malik Aman assumed hearing in female judge threatening case, prosecutor Raja Rizwan Abbasi argued that the court had summoned the PTI chief in a personal capacity.

He also revealed that the former prime minister’s plea for personal exemption was rejected by the court of law. The prosecutor appealed the judge the non-bailable arrest warrant of accused should be issued as bailable ones have already been issued. “In the past, the lawyers of Imran Khan had filed appeals on his behalf but the accused never faced the court,” said Raja Rizwan Abbasi.

Meanwhile, the judge announced a break in hearing of case till the lawyer of Imran Khan arrived in the court. The court again taken up case when Faisal Chaudhry, the counsel for Imran Khan, appeared before judge. He told the court that Islamabad High Court (IHC) was hearing bail pleas of his client in multiple cases. Faisal Chaudhry added that his client suffered bullet injuries on leg and could not walk properly.

“I am also concerned for secuity of my client Imran Khan,” he said. Judicial Magistrate Malik Aman observed that the plea of Imran Khan seeking exemption from hearing had been dismissed. Faisal Chaudhry argued that it was a new day and a new one must be filed. Another lawyer of Imran Khan, Ali bukhari Advocate told the court that his client had moved to Zaman Park from banigala House and next time the court should serve notice to Zaman Park residence address in lahore.

The lawyers of Imran Khan also filed applications seeking the exemption from hearing to the court. After completion of arguments of both parties, Judicial Magistrate Malik Aman issued the bailable warrants of Imran Khan, the ex-PM of Pakistan. He also ordered the PTI chief to submit surety bonds worth Rs20,000 while adjourning the hearing till May 25. The court further directed the authorities concerned that the court orders be sent to Zaman Park.