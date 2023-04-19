Share:

HYDERABAD-The District and Sessions Court Hyderabad on Tuesday ordered the DIG Hyderabad Peer Muhammad Shah to constitute an investigation team to probe the alleged encounter in which Farhan Siyal was shot dead on March 28.

According to details, the DIG had been asked to assign the inquiry to 2 officers of ASP rank who were posted in any district outside Hyderabad. The order stated that if 2 ASPs were not available then at least one ASP and one DSP posted outside the Hyderabad district should investigate the case.

The judge said all the parties directly and indirectly involved in the incidents record their statements. The investigation team was directed to submit its report before the concerned judicial magistrate before May 10.

The court allowed an extension on the last date for submitting the inquiry report subject to showing due progress in the probe. The order has been given on a plea of Reshma Siyal who claimed that her brother Farhan was apprehended by the police more than 2 weeks before he was killed in a staged encounter. She claimed that Farhan was called to meet some policemen on the night of March 11 at Naseem Nagar intersection in Qasimabad taluka.

She added that when he reached the place the police whisked him away in 2 private vehicles.

According to Reshma, her brother Sajan Siyal on March 13 received a call from an unknown number and the caller introduced himself as a policeman who demanded Rs10 million ransom to release Farhan, warning that he would be killed in a fake encounter if the amount was not provided.

The complainant said they sold out their belongings, a plot and agricultural land to arrange Rs10 million and that the amount was transferred to an account in Habib Bank Limited’s branch in Ghotki district. She added that the account was in the name of A Karim Enterprises.

However, she blamed the police for increasing the amount of extortion by Rs 2 million after receiving Rs 10 million. She said her family demanded the police to show them their brother because they wanted to be sure that he was alive. She claimed that on March 28 Sajan and Naseem Siyal were asked to come to Hatri police station from where they were taken to an unknown place which was around 30 minutes away in blindfolded condition.

Reshma alleged that her brother was shot dead in front of Sajan and Naseem when Sajan told the police that they could not arrange Rs 2 million because they had already sold everything they possessed. She also blamed the Medico-Legal Officer for releasing a fake postmortem report in which the injuries caused during the torture of her slain brother were not described.

In their reply submitted in the court, the Hyderabad police claimed that Siyal was a criminal who was booked in 7 FIRs.