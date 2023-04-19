Share:

KARACHI - The Sindh government said on Tuesday that keeping in view the emergence of new Covid variants, asymptomatic transmission of the contagion and increased human interaction related to upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr festivities, it is pertinent to follow WHO-placed pandemic SOPs with complete adherence on the part of every citizen According to a handout, as per SOPs, it is mandatory to maintain social distance and remember to wear a mask in all public and crowded areas including shopping areas.

A larger Eid gatherings should ideally be avoided and hands should be regularly washed with soap.

If you feel the onset of any symptoms related to flu, cough or experience difficulty in breathing you are advised to visit the nearest government hospital for due management and free of cost Coronavirus testing. People who received their last Covid vaccination dose 6 to 12 months ago are eligible and advised to get their follow up Covid vaccination dose at any of DoH established vaccination centers. This will enhance the immunity against the deadly disease. The Elderly and individuals with co-morbidities are especially advised to get inoculated at home by calling immunization teams.