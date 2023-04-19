Share:

Cricket is undoubtedly the most popular and beloved sport, enjoyed by people of all ages. We are no exception, playing it daily in the small playground nearby. The game’s unpredictable and suspenseful nature draws everyone’s interest, and there is no accurate prediction of which team will win. The final moments of the game can be quite thrilling, as any team can emerge as the victor, igniting the spectators’ enthusiasm. Cricket enthusiasts flock to the stadium or TV rooms whenever any test match, national or international level competition takes place.

Young boys are particularly enamored with this game and aspire to become professional cricketers. While cricket is not a native Indian game, it is played with great enthusiasm and joy in many countries, including England, Pakistan, Ireland, West Indies, Sri Lanka, Netherlands, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Bangladesh, etc. A cricket match generally lasts for five days, with one Rest-Day. Two teams of eleven players each play a match, consisting of two innings, with the team scoring the highest total runs in their two innings winning the game.

Cricket is not a simple game and requires practice and adherence to all the rules and regulations. Two main players, a batsman and a bowler, play at a time, and they are changed regularly when they get out or complete their allotted number of balls and overs. Before the match begins, a coin is tossed to decide which team will bat first. The team that wins the toss starts batting, and the opponent team begins bowling. Both teams get an equal opportunity to bat and bowl. The game’s win and loss aspects make it even more interesting and suspenseful. The cricket ground and stadium reverberate with cheers and applause whenever the batsman hits a boundary or a six, particularly if it is for the spectators’ favorite team.

FARIS KHALIQ,

Kech.