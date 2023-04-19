Share:

MUZAFFARGARH - Muzaffargarh Deputy Com­missioner (DC) Salman Khan Lodhi on Tuesday asked sugar mills to clear payments they owe to farmers without any delay and submit compliance re­port within a week.

Presiding over a meeting with the representatives of sugar mills, the DC warned there will be no leniency in this matter.

Lodhi said that a de­tailed report be compiled on sugar mills which have sold out sugar but it was still stored in their stores.

He said that the num­ber of sale points estab­lished to provide sugar at a low price should be increased to enable more and more people to avail of the benefit.

He said that all out ef­forts were being made in district Muzaffargarh and district Kot Addu to ensure the availability of sugar at the official price, adding that price control magis­trates and assistant com­missioners were taking ac­tion against the hoarders.

He said that 83 shops were inspected in Kot Addu and Muzaffargarh districts so far in Apr 2023 and a dozen of them were found to be violating the law and punished with the imposition of a fine worth Rs365,000.

Three shopkeepers/dealers were arrested, six shops were sealed and 14955 bags of sugar were taken in possession.

Additional Deputy Com­missioner Revenue (ADCR) Imran Shams, DO Indus­tries Muhammad Tariq, Deputy Director Agricul­ture Habib-ur-Rahman and sugar mills’ representa­tives were present.