LAHORE - A drizzle associated with dust storm in the city provided some relief to citizen from hot weather as maximum temperature dropped to 34 degrees Celsius on Tuesday.

According to a spokesman for the Meteorologi­cal department, more rain wind/thunderstorm is expected in Upper/Central Punjab, including the provincial capital. Some other cities of the province, including Mandi Bahauddin, Bahawal­pur, Gujrat, Sialkot, Jhelum, Bhakkar, Gujran­wala, Kot Addu, Noor Pur Thal, TT Singh, Multan, Faisalabad, Jhang, Khanewal. Narowal, Sahiwal, Khanewal, Sargodha and DG Khan also received shower during the last 24 hours.