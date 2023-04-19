Share:

ISLAMABAD - A fiery session of the Senate is expected today in the wake of ongoing tiff between the apex court and the coalition government over the holding of general elections in Punjab.

Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani summoned a special session of the upper house of the parliament for today on the requisition of the ruling alliance. The house will meet at 2pm in the parliament building, according to a notification issued by the Senate Secretariat. The chairman summoned the sitting in exercise of the powers conferred by clause (3) of Article 54, read with Ar­ticle 61 of the Constitution, the notification added.

A day earlier, the ruling coalition had submitted a requisition notice in the Senate Secretariat to sum­mon a fresh session of the upper house before Eid­ul Fitr in an apparent move to give a strong message to the apex court amid continuing tensions between the Supreme Court and the federal government. The official sources in the ruling coalition said it is like­ly that the treasury will get pass the resolution from the house against the order of the eight-member bench of the apex court that stopped implementa­tion of the Supreme Court Practice and Procedure Act 2023, aimed at curtailing Chief Justice of Paki­stan (CJP)’s power to take suo motu notice.