QUETTA - Provincial Commission for Minority Affairs Chairman and Member of Provincial As­sembly Mukhi Sham Lal Lasi chaired the first introduc­tory meeting of the Provin­cial Commission for Minor­ity Affairs of Balochistan on Tuesday. The meeting was attended by Provincial Sec­retary for Minority Affairs Noor Muhammad Jogazai, Member of the Federal Com­mission for Minority Affairs, former Member of the Pro­vincial Assembly Ms Roshan Khursheed Brocha, members of the Provincial Commission, Basant Lal Gulshan, Sardar Jasbir Singh, Dr Faiza Muqidi and Adil Akash. The Provincial Secretary for Minority Affairs Noor Muhammad Jogizai gave a detailed and comprehensive description of the establish­ment of the commission and the measures taken for the minority community and their problems. On this occasion, the Chairman Provincial Com­mission for Minority Affairs and Member of MPA Mukhi Sham Lal Lasi, addressing the meeting, said that the estab­lishment of this commission was a commendable initiative and after the federation, our Balochistan province was the first province where this com­mission has been established.