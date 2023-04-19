QUETTA - Provincial Commission for Minority Affairs Chairman and Member of Provincial Assembly Mukhi Sham Lal Lasi chaired the first introductory meeting of the Provincial Commission for Minority Affairs of Balochistan on Tuesday. The meeting was attended by Provincial Secretary for Minority Affairs Noor Muhammad Jogazai, Member of the Federal Commission for Minority Affairs, former Member of the Provincial Assembly Ms Roshan Khursheed Brocha, members of the Provincial Commission, Basant Lal Gulshan, Sardar Jasbir Singh, Dr Faiza Muqidi and Adil Akash. The Provincial Secretary for Minority Affairs Noor Muhammad Jogizai gave a detailed and comprehensive description of the establishment of the commission and the measures taken for the minority community and their problems. On this occasion, the Chairman Provincial Commission for Minority Affairs and Member of MPA Mukhi Sham Lal Lasi, addressing the meeting, said that the establishment of this commission was a commendable initiative and after the federation, our Balochistan province was the first province where this commission has been established.
Staff Reporter
April 19, 2023
