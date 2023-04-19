Share:

FAISALABAD - Faisalabad police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested five dacoits and recovered two motor­cycles, weapons and other items.

A police spokesperson said City Jaranwala police conducted a raid and arrested Yasir, Shahid, Saqib Ali and Suleman wanted to police in a number of dacoity, robbery and other cases.

The police recovered two mo­torcycles, pistols, mobile phones, cash and other items.

Meanwhile, Dolphin Force signaled to stop three suspects near Shama Bakery in M-Block Allama Iqbal Colony but they opened indiscriminate firing on officials.

The police retaliated and dur­ing an encounter one of the ac­cused received bullet injuries, whereas his two accomplices escaped.

The police arrested the injured accused who was identified Nadeem, 26, who was wanted to police in a number of dacoity, robbery and other cases.