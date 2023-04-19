Share:

In view of the upcoming religious festival, Eidul Fitr, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) issued a notification declaring the five-day closure of the banks.

The banks, as per the SBP notification, will remain closed from Friday, April 21 to Tuesday, April 25.

It is pertinent to mention here that the federal and Punjab governments had already approved five holidays to mark this auspicious occasion.

However, recent news reports suggest that there is a possibility that the government may decide to extend the Eid holidays to six days instead of the previously approved duration.