KARACHI-Foodpanda, Pakistan’s leading delivery platform, has introduced Pandago for consumers, an innovative on-demand delivery service tailored to cater to the evolving needs of consumers. Initially an exclusive B2B service, Pandago now extends its benefits to C2C deliveries, granting users seamless access to Foodpanda’s extensive rider fleet for affordable, anytime deliveries. Launching initially in Karachi, Pandago has its sights set on Lahore and Islamabad for expansion very soon.

Pandago’s commitment to prompt deliveries makes it the go-to solution for urgent parcels, including perishable items and crucial documents. To request a Foodpanda rider, customers simply need to update their Foodpanda app, click on the “Pandago” tile, and take advantage of the real-time tracking feature to stay updated on their delivery status.

Muntaqa Peracha, CEO of Foodpanda Pakistan, shares the company’s vision: “We understand that delivery is central to people’s lives now, and with Pandago, we hope to make our customers’ lives easier and more convenient. Pandago C2C is a valuable addition to our logistics infrastructure, enabling us to provide an effortless and reliable service for parcel deliveries. With our extensive rider fleet and round-the-clock availability, customers can rely on us for their deliveries at any time of the day.”

Pandago has empowered small and medium enterprises to manage delivery costs effectively by only spending when necessary. With the expansion of Pandago to C2C deliveries, all users can now experience the advantages of this user-friendly and dependable on-demand delivery service. The introduction of Pandago’s C2C service signifies a strategic milestone for Foodpanda, as it not only broadens its customer base but also strengthens existing customer relationships, fostering further growth in the Pakistani market.