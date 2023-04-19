Share:

Any kind of forced work from domestic workers should be made prohibited demanded domestic workers in an event organized by Women in Struggle for Empowerment (WISE) in a Review and Reflection on, "Punjab Domestic Workers Act 2019", in Lahore today at a local hotel.

On the occasion, Bushara Khaliq Executive Director of WISE said that all kinds of discrimination on the basis of gender, region, religion, linguistics, class-based must be ended for the welfare of domestic workers so that society on the bases of peace, and mutual respect, and co-existence could be created. Government should ensure the provision of equal wages and rights to women. There must be banned working on under the age of 15 years old children said Bushra. The ED of WISE said that the government of Punjab should provide social security cards to every worker. She further stressed on enforcement of Punjab Domestic workers act 2019.

On the occasion, Amina Afzal said that survey was not conducted to count domestic workers in Punjab. Even minimum wages were not fixed, said Amina Afzal.

Muhammad Shahid Deputy Director of Punjab Labour Department, Labour policy was announced in 2015 and the Policy was approved in 2016 while Law was passed in 2019 for the welfare of workers.

He also added that the Redressal mechanism was there in the act. Mechanism of inspection could be made better, he added. We have proposed the government notify the Union Councils for administrative affairs so the redressal mechanism could be made better. He further added that Wages were not fixed for three and four years. Now, we have proposed Minimum wages.

There shouldn't be discrimination in minimum wages. Minimum wages could be made equal to all other labourers. At least rs32000 minimum wages have been fixed. It has been approved and will be notified Within one month, once it gets approved by the cabinet. Wages have been determined now. At least Rs1100 has been fixed for one day and Rs154 has been fixed per hour.

The government of Punjab has started survey, of how many workers including men, women, and children are working, he shared.

In case of violation of Boded Labour Force FIR under sections trafficking in person, forced Labour, and sex trafficking will be lodged.

Around 2000 FIRs have been registered under trafficking in persons. Bonded Labour is illegal and a crime, he added

Dr. Mufakhra Fatime, Deputy Director Punjab Employees Social Security Institute said that we used to deal with factory workers. Now, domestic workers are their priority. They are provided health facilities in 22 hospitals. The rights of workers were advertised in the media.

The contract must be signed by employees and employers. Workers will do get registered themselves on website of PESSI.

Ms. Shahnaz Ajmal president of Women Domestic Workers Union, Punjab said that the law was yet to be implemented.

Bushra Khaliq ED WISE, lauded the efforts of workers as they are united and she suggested they continue their struggle.

We need to take out the downtrodden people from the vicious cycle. She appreciated the all institutions that played in the formation of law. She shared that still Women are facing discrimination and termed a modern form of slavery. Workers must be heard as they are being exploited.

There was a roam of betterment in the law. Rules of business must be notified as it explains how the law will be implemented.