Share:

ISLAMABAD - A lower court on Tuesday grant­ed post-arrest bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Ali Amin Gandapur in the audio leak case and ordered to re­lease him from jail. Addition­al District and Sessions Judge Sikandar Khan, in the deci­sion which he had reserved on Monday, instructed the de­fence to submit surety bonds of Rs 300,000 for his client’s bail. At the outset of hearing, the case investigation officer submitted his reply in the bail plea of Gandapur. The Golra Police Station had registered a first information report against Gandapur.