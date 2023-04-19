Share:

PeSHAWAR - education Advisor Rahmat Salam Khattak said Tuesday that the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is making great efforts to increase enrolment in government schools.

With a target of 1.6 million children set for the current admission campaign, the government is striving to admit as many children as possible, even in the second shift. To support this effort, the government has allocated ten billion rupees to provide free books to students. So far, 75 percent of students have received their books, and the remaining students will receive theirs after eid.

The government has also ensured that there is no shortage of teachers or classes to accommodate the increased enrolment. Last year, the government set a target of 0.8 million children, but this year the focus is on quality rather than quantity. In a statement, he said that the admission campaign will continue even after eid.