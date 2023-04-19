Share:

ISLAMABAD-Federal Minister for Commerce has reiterated the resolve of the government to accelerate efforts for promoting sustainable and inclusive development.

Syed Naveed Qamar was addressing the roll out event for National Compliance Centre that was organized by Ministry of Commerce on here on Tuesday. In his address, the minister said that Pakistan stood firm in its commitment to United Nations as well as international community for joining hands in their endeavors for promoting ethical supply chains, developing humane and discrimination free workplaces, replenishing and rejuvenating climate. He also thanked the participants for attending the event. The event was graced by diplomats of various countries including the EU Mission, EU members states embassies, China, US, UK, Japan, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan.

A large number of notable industrialists, representatives from ILO, World Bank Group, Pakistan Regional Economic Integration Activity (PREIA) USAID, other development sector agencies and academia were also present. Federal Ministers for Foreign Affairs, Interior Climate Change, Oversees Pakistani and Human, Resource Development, Human Rights, Industries and Production, Attorney General of Pakistan and Minister of State for Foreign Affairs were also present along with senior officials of these departments.

Chief Secretaries of the provinces, representatives from provincial departments of Labour, Industry, Planning and Development also attended the event online. Secretary Commerce welcomed the guests formally and introduced the evolution of the idea of National Compliance Centre. Secretary Commerce informed the audience that in a globalized integrated world compliance and standardization were crucial for export competitiveness.

He urged the businesses to understand the compliance requirements of international markets and assured that the NCC will partner with them in the cause for promoting a culture of equitable growth and discrimination free work place. Shahzad Saleem Chairman Pakistan Textile Council (PTC) appreciated the idea of National Compliance Center and informed that for the competitiveness of textile sector compliances were getting stricter and urgent action was needed. Ms Khemphone, Officer Incharge ILO highlighted the work done by ILO in consultation with businesses and workers in Pakistan.She appreciated the idea of setting up NCC. Khalil Sattar spoke about compliance requirements in agro food sector and informed that the sector looked forward to working with NCC for the national cause. Fawad Anwar, Vice Chairman South, PTC also endorsed the idea of setting up NCC. Gonzalo Varela spoke about enhanced potential for exports as a result of better compliance. Musadaq Zulqarnain highlighted the challenges faced by the sector in improving compliance and hoped that establishment of NCC shall go a long way in helping Pakistan achieving quantum leap in exports. Thomas Seiler, Deputy Head of EU Mission in Pakistan spoke about the relationship between UN conventions pertaining to Good Governance and Sustainable Development. He appreciated the idea of setting up NCC. He lauded the work done by Pakistan in implementation of conventions since the grant of GSP+ and mentioned that EU looked forward to continue working with government of Pakistan in this regard.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also joined the event and interacted with diplomats and entrepreneurs. He highlighted the future plans that the government has developed for promoting inclusive and sustainable policies.