LAHORE - Punjab Caretaker Local Government Minister Ibrahim Murad has said that the caretaker gov­ernment was trying to introduce sustainable re­forms in a short span of time in order to reduce the problems faced by the common people and to improve their lives as a result.

Chairing a meeting on Tuesday, the minister said that the Punjab Local Government Depart­ment has to deliver its services at the door step of the people.

For improving the service delivery, the Lo­cal Government department needs to be well equipped with the modern-day technology, he said. The minister informed that with this ob­jective in view, all possible measures are being taken for the fast-track digitization of the Punjab Local Government Department.

He told that issuance of birth certificate with the collaboration of NADRA was being finalized on priority basis. Citizens will soon without go­ing to any office. They could get the birth certifi­cate by scanning the necessary documents and submitting the required fee through the mobile app while sitting at home, he revealed.