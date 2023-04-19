Share:

Barrister Hassaan Niazi, a leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the nephew of former prime minister Imran Khan on Wednesday moved Islamabad High Court (IHC) to seek details of cases registered against him.

Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir of the IHC heard the plea of Hassaan Niazi. The PTI leader in his plea sought details of the cases and ongoing inquiries against him and pleaded the court to pass orders not to arrest him without the court’s orders.

The IHC after hearing the initial arguments of Naeem Panjhota, Mirza Asif, Hassan’s lawyers, issued notices to the DG FIA and the secretary of the interior.

The details of the cases have been summoned by both officials by the IHC till tomorrow.

Niazi has been accused of involvement in the Zille Shah murder case, attacking police officials, creating law and order situations, and setting state properties on fire.

After hearing arguments, the court approved bail plea of PTI leader.

Earlier, a local court in Karachi acquitted Hassaan Niazi in a case for inciting people to revolt against national institutions.