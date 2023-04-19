Share:

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has recently announced the provision of two hundred scholarships for students hailing from Gwadar.

This move was welcomed by the governor of Balochistan, who stated that it was a step in the right direction towards promoting education in the region.

Governor Balochistan went on to say that Gwadar was the future of the country and that the youth of the area should not be ignored.

This announcement comes as a positive sign for the students of Gwadar, who were struggling to receive educational opportunities due to financial constraints and limited resources.

Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar stated that the government was working towards providing scholarships for poor and qualified students of the province.

He further added that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also had a keen interest in promoting education in Balochistan and wanted to see a more educated and progressive province.

Mr. Kakar expressed his hope that poor students would be provided with more scholarships and laptops in the future, stating that education was the key to success and progress for the people of Balochistan.