LAHORE - Pakistan’s Iftikhar Ahmed, a veteran batter, has apologised for his team’s loss in the third T20I against New Zealand at Gaddafi Stadium on Monday. Despite an incredible 24-ball 60, which brought Pakistan back into the contest from 88- 7, Iftikhar was unable to steer his team to victory in the chase of New Zealand’s 163-5. “I’m disappointed that I couldn’t finish the match.

I could have won it for Pakistan, but I wasn’t able to do that, which is why I want to apologise to the entire nation,” Iftikhar said. Iftikhar’s partnership with Faheem Ashraf added 61 runs in 26 balls for the eighth wicket, which shifted the momentum towards Pakistan. “There’s always pressure in international cricket, but Faheem and I tried to keep things simple.

We weren’t focusing on the runrate and were only trying to hit boundaries because keeping an eye on the run-rate makes things difficult,” he added. Despite the defeat, Iftikhar remained confident about winning the series, with Pakistan leading 2-1 after three matches. “Our bowlers and batters are in form, which is why I’m hopeful that we will win the series,” he said. The last two matches will be held in Rawalpindi on April 20 and 24.