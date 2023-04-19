Share:

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday transferred an Additional Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal, who was hearing Toshakhana case against PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

Judge Iqbal was one of the eight IHC judges transferred by IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq. The IHC registrar issued a notification in this regard.

As per the notification, Judge Iqbal was one of the four judges transferred from Sessions Division-West to Session Division-East. On the other hand, three judges were transferred from east court to the west court.