Share:

LAHORE - Though the general elections for the Punjab Assembly seats are not in sight, Chairman Paki­stan Tehreek-e-Insaaf Imran Khan and party president Ch Parvez Elahi had a meeting on Tuesday to discuss the current political situa­tion and the allocation of party tickets to pro­spective candidates.

The Supreme Court of Pakistan has set May 14 as the date for elections to the Punjab Assembly seats, but they are less likely to be held on the prescribed day as the Election Commission is having troubles holding the elections owing to non-availability of hu­man capital and finan­cial resources. Ch Parvez Elahi himself disclosed the news of his meeting with the party chairman on his twitter handle as there was no word about this meeting from the PTI’s media wing. Parvez Elahi said that he had a detailed discussion with Imran Khan over the se­lection of candidates for Punjab elections but a fi­nal announcement in this regard would be made by the party chairman.

Ch Parvez Elahi who recently merged his fac­tion of the PML-Q in the PTI also shared a pic­ture on his twitter han­dle showing both the party leaders engaged in a serious discussion. Parvez Elahi also said that Imran Khan specifi­cally inquired after the well-being of his son Ch Moonis Elahi who is in self-exile for the last over four months.