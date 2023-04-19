Share:

Pakistan’s stubborn inflation seems to be going nowhere. For some strange reason, the central bank’s and government’s finance teams continue to misread the diagnosis, mainly concentrating on the monetary tools of raising interest rates or in eroding demand by taxing the daylights out of public and businesses in order to cut down disposable income & consumption per se. Needless to say that since the inflation in Pakistan has no real correlation to any of these, the situation is worsening by the day and people’s patience is running thin.

Little wonder that a political leader who was seemingly unpopular when in office not so long ago suddenly finds himself at the height of popularity in less than a year of his ouster. Also, in a new shift, even the other state institutions that are regarded as the alternate power centres in the country are no longer as willing to side with the current regime, which has repeatedly failed in addressing the economic impasse.

No one expects Rome to be built in a day, but more than a year in office and even the foundation stone of any type of economic recovery remains elusive.

Pakistan’s inflation is primarily driven by a combination of gross devaluation and a supply-chain constraint arising from a squeezed import regime put in place to tackle the external account crisis the country faces. The origins of this lie in the unbridled expensive foreign exchange borrowings binge over the years, a debt that has yielded little in productive export revenues.

Rather quite a few of such public sector initiatives on borrowed foreign funds have turned into elephants that are not able to even sustain themselves and in turn proving to be unaffordable resource drainers—like a running tap on an almost empty tank.

Now to counter this, one has repeatedly maintained that the current government policies of draining capital out of businesses and unleashing a wave of tax terror on businesses and/or individual taxpayers are not only ill-advised but instead a double whammy that on one hand is making domestic manufacturing either uncompetitive or simply to shut down while on the other hand is forcing both foreign and domestic investors to pull out, thereby resulting in compromised economic activity leading to unemployment and poverty, ironically with no effect on inflation itself—something that is referred to as stagflation.

And why is this hyperinflation happening? Answer: Because as both domestic and international supplies diminish the basic law of supply and demand affecting pricing comes into play since in many ways a good many measure of demand for essentials are in essence inelastic.

So what needs to be done? Well, fortunately, Economics in many ways is a very easy science, as similar scenarios at different times repeat themselves in different places and if only one could learn from them, it would make the lives of governments fairly easy. And the answer for us also lies in a similar exercise: learn from what others have done successfully to counter such an environment.

Keeping to this though many policy measures immediately come to mind, perhaps the most urgent, quick and potent amongst the same would be to resecure our supply side by renegotiating trade agreements with countries that can help us achieve this, namely China, Russia, Brazil, Malaysia, Indonesia and perhaps even India.

No better example to follow than what the Sri Lankan government has recently undertaken in this domain to beef up dwindling supplies to its markets in order to keep prices in check.

Post its revised free trade agreements with China and India, according to IMF’s band, the inflation in Sri Lanka is expected to drop to anywhere between 12 to 18 percent by the end of this year, from 35 percent in January 2023.

Under the direct orders of President Wickremesinghe, the country is entering into new but separate trade agreements with China and India that allow the two supply giants to compete for the Sri Lankan markets, albeit with exports to Sri Lanka coming either under a currency swap arrangement or at places on barter of some sort.

Both have a trade surplus with Sri Lanka and already healthy competition between the two is for the first time, since the country’s debt default, driving prices down.

Encouraged by this success, similar agreements are also being negotiated by Sri Lanka with Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia. In return, Sri Lanka has also asked for access to their markets for enhancing its exports to these countries.

Already, both India and China have not only agreed to give Sri Lankan apparel manufacturing and tea production a special status but have also agreed to subsidise entry of these products into their respective markets by relocating a portion of their outsourcing to Sri Lanka in turn helping Sri Lankan exports and employment.

In contrast, no such innovative endeavours from Pakistan where we simplistically or rather unashamedly keep chasing a shifty IMF or the largesse of our so-called middle eastern benefactors!