islamabad - The Islamabad Capital Police have introduced special measures to ensure discipline on roads and made traffic float more attractive by installing SMD screens on it for creating awareness about traffic rules among road users, informed a police spokesman on Tuesday.

The special education campaign has been launched following the directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan and staff of Islamabad police is disseminating information about traffic laws under the command of SSP Traffic Syed Mustafa Tanveer, he said.

He added that Islamabad capital police float having SMD screen is delivering messages to the road users and special announcements about road safety tips are being made at important boulevards, chowks, commercial centres and main avenues of the city. During the last 24 hours, the citizens at sectors G-7, G-9, G-10, F-7 and F-10 were educated about traffic rules. Chief Traffic Officer Islamabad Syed Mustafa Tanveer said that national songs are played on SMD screens of float while trained and experienced staff of Islamabad capital police disseminate messages related to road safety on it.