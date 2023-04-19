Share:

PeSHAWAR - While adhering to the principles of austerity measures, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa caretaker Minister for Technical education, Industries, and Commerce Adnan Jalil has taken an important step to reduce monthly unnecessary expenditures in Technical education and Vocational Training Authority (TeVTA) and has ordered the relevant authority to implement these instructions in letter and spirit. It has been decided to save a total of 42 lakh rupees per month in this regard.

Given the austerity measures implemented by the caretaker provincial minister, this initiative will save the government about 5 crores per year. This decision was made on Tuesday at a high-level meeting in TeVTA regarding reform initiatives and rationalisation.

The meeting was presided over by caretaker provincial minister for Technical education, Industry, and Commerce Adnan Jalil, and attended by all senior officers of the department. During the meeting, it was decided that to prepare skilled labour in the province, the technical education sector would be restructured following current global market demands; however, the TeVTA would be rationalised. TeVTA’s administrative structure will also be restructured to meet the needs, and a few sectors in the organigram will be merged for better service delivery and the strengthening of training colleges and institutions through the provision of additional staff.

In this regard, final approval will be granted at the upcoming TeVTA board meeting. The caretaker provincial minister demonstrated exemplary leadership by voluntarily reducing his 10percent POl authorised expenses as chairman of the TEVTA Board, and other officers of the institution agreed to follow suit.