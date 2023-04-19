Share:

Indeed, Quetta is considered as the most populated city and capital of Balochistan. However, the residents of this area have been facing various issues like not drinking clean water, mismanagement of traffic, and many other issues. The most important problem which has been circulating on social media is the lack of medical facilities at Quetta Civil Hospital, which is the only option for the destitute. Additionally, the doctors who treat the patients are irresponsible in terms of showing up on time and sometimes leave patients without check ups. No doubt, people choose this kind of hospital to get free treatment and get a satisfactory result.

Besides this, there is no cleanliness system and the building smells bad. This affects a person mentally and physically. Recently, I was sick and visited the civil hospital for treatment, where I was compelled to sleep beside a patient in the same bed in which he was suffering from multiple health problems. How can a single bed manage two patients at the same time, while they are carrying different diseases. Similarly, a large number of patients including men, women and children were wandering around the ward owing to an unavailability of beds. It seems that if a disease does not kill the patients, they may suffermore from the hospital’s environment.

The the administrative authorities must look into this matter and provide medical resources as soon as possible so that patients can be treated positively.

NAWAZ NIGWARI,

Balochistan.