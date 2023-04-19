Share:

Lahore is the largest district in terms of the registered voters who are almost 6.6 million. Kolai Palas district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is the smallest with almost 42,850 voters.

The figures have been released by the Election Commission of Pakistan. Punjab is the largest province in terms of registered voters.

In Punjab, Lahore is the biggest province with nearly 6.6 million voters; of these, 3.5 million are male voters and 3.1 million are female voters. Faisalabad is on second spot with 5.1 million people able to vote; of these 2.7 million are male voters and 2.3 million are female voters. Rawalpindi is the third largest district with almost 3.5 million registered voters; of these 1.8 million are male voters and 1.7 million are female voters.

Hafizabad is the smallest district in terms of the registered voters in Punjab with almost 0.7 million voters; of these, 0.4 million are male voters and 0.3 million are female voters. In Punjab, 54 per cent registered voters are men while 46 per cent are women.

Separately, Karachi central is the largest district in Sindh having almost 2 million registered voters; of these, 1.1 million are male and 0.9 million are female. East Karachi is on the second spot where almost 1.6 million are registered voters; of these 0.8 million are male and 0.7 million are female.

In Balochistan, Harnai is the smallest district with almost 45,108 voters. Men constitute 56 per cent of the total registered voters.

In capital, almost one million people are the registered voters; of these almost 0.5 million are men and 0.4 million are women - both having percentages of 53 and 47, respectively.

There are almost 120 million registered voters in the country as per the list released by the ECP, with 60.7 million men and 50.7 million women.