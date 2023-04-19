Share:

KARACHI-The Minister of Local Government of Sindh and Chairman of Sindh Solid Waste Management Board, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, chaired the 19th board meeting of SSWMB today, in which it was decided to initiate a fresh procurement process for the Primary and Secondary Solid Waste Collection Management System for District South, and permission to start the procurement process for District East.

Moreover, approval was given for the assessment and analysis of the procurement of a new operational model for the Primary and Secondary Solid Waste Collection Management System of District Shaheed Benazirabad and Mirpurkhas.

On this occasion, the Minister of Local Govt. Nasir Hussain Shah said that apart from these cities, other big cities of Sindh such as Sanghar, Khairpur, Dadu, Sehven, and district headquarters should also be included so that solid waste management system can be provided for these cities as well, and the sanitation situation can be improved. Also, the Additional Chief Secretary Syed Najam Shah, Managing Director SSWMB Syed Imtiaz Ali Shah, Additional Commissioner I Syed Attaullah, Additional Secretary Finance Moazzam Ali Shah, Secretary Solid Waste Board Seemuddin, Executive Director Operation Tariq Nizamani, Executive Director Finance Dadlo Zahrani, Private Member Mustafa Mumtaz, Chief Internal Auditor Finance Department Syed Sameer, and other participants were present in the meeting.

Furthermore, the board approved the initiation of a fresh Middle-End Collection procurement process in District South, East, Malir, and West including the Operation and Maintenance of Landfill Sites of Jam Chakro and Gond Pass. In the additional agenda in the meeting, the board approved hiring an external audit firm. Also, it was directed to take immediate steps to provide land for study at the landfill site to the concerned company for the project Waste to Energy. Apart from this, the board directed the HR committee to submit recommendations soon to increase the salaries of contractual employees. In compliance with the last board meeting approval, 20 non-Muslim employees were sent on pilgrimage.

The company has started phased operations in Hyderabad and Sukkur after the approval in the last Board meeting. Also, the private front-end collection companies will recruit staff for sanitation work as per the contract, so the sanitary workers and supervisors of DMCs will be sent back to their respective departments. So that staff shortage can be fulfilled in DMCs.