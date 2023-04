Share:

LAHORE - The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday dis­posed of a petition filed by former chief minister Punjab Sar­dar Usman Buzdar seeking details of the cases registered by the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab against him.

The court disposed of the petition in the light of a report filed by ACE Punjab, where­in it was apprised that 13 inquiries were in the process against the former chief minister at Dera Ghazi Khan.