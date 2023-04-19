Share:

Restrictions on imports, a shortage of raw material and a severe devaluation of the PKR has made the cost of living and business impossible. The output of Large-Scale Manufacturing (LSM) in Pakistan has decreased by 11.6 percent in February, maintaining its sixth monthly contraction in the current fiscal year. The consequences include significant layoffs and an anticipated further decline in industrial output in the upcoming months.

Continued policies of fiscal restraint and the withdrawal of subsidies suggests that the next quarter will be even more challenging. The figure of the LSM is an important one to assess economic health as it shows the performance of a major tax contributing sector. The consistent decline indicates that Pakistan’s industrial sector performance is waning. These figures have also compelled the IMF and the World Bank to revise their economic growth estimates, and the situation is dire for individuals living in the country.

As mentioned, this decline in LSM is due to the rising costs of raw materials and energy, and these continued restrictions are expected to exacerbate the already challenging situation. At the brink of default, we must be wary of a developing unemployment crisis and begin safety measures to ward it off. The government was waiting for the IMF deal to materialise so it could start normalising imports, but the current development on that is not hopeful as well.

Unemployment has significant negative consequences for individuals in Pakistan, including lower income, reduced access to healthcare and education, and decreased living standards. With a myriad of other economic problems, we are in immediate need of a strong workforce to recover, making it crucial to address the unemployment crisis soon. While international estimates indicate that major countries are also on the brink of a recession, the situation at home is markedly worse, as indicated by such figures of economic health.