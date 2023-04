Share:

SARGODHA - A man was killed over a minor issue in the Jurisdiction of Chal Chakian police station on Tuesday. The police said Muhammad Sultan of Mari Lak vil­lage killed Samar Hayyat with a sharp-edged weapon near Sargodha-Bhalwal Road over a minor issue. The body was handed over to the family and police started raids to arrest the accused after registering a case.