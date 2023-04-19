Share:

According to WHO statistics for 2022, over 30 million people suffer from mental illnesses in Pakistan. Many people have seen these repercussions time and again but still refuse to talk about it as if it’s a taboo or something shameful. There is a dire need for mental health awareness among the people of Pakistan, for them to set aside their differences and theyshould be aware of what damage is being done to the one not able to open up due the stigma that’s stuck around being called delusional and weak.

Moreover, just because someone is going to therapy does not mean they are weak willed. Take the example of a sixth-grade student from Hyderabad, who jumped from the railing of her school due to the pressure she was having to deal with, regarding her parents and the school system. This inability to understand kids’ mentality shows the dire need for mental health awareness among the youth, parents, and older generations. Progress on this in Pakistan is nowhere to be seen. The least we can do is understand and be empathetic to people around us and listen to them. We can try to create a safe environment for them to open up so they can feel heard without any judgment from the multitude.

SOHAIRA TAHIR,

Karachi.