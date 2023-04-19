Share:

LAHORE - Mickey Arthur, who is likely to be appointed the Men in Green’s Director, arrived in Pakistan on Tuesday. Arthur will stay with the Pakistan men’s team till April 20 before leaving for England, where he is Derbyshire’s Head of Cricket. Arthur has promised PCB to join the team in India for the 50-over ICC World Cup in India this year.

Meanwhile, he will continue working for Derbyshire County Cricket Club as a full-time coach and won’t be available during the English domestic season. It must be noted that English county side Derbyshire had secured the services of head of cricket Arthur until the end of the 2025 season, in December last year.

The ex-Australia, South Africa, Pakistan and Sri Lanka head coach had initially joined the club in November 2021 on a two-year deal. Grant Bradburn was named head coach of Pakistan team for the ongoing limited-overs series against New Zealand, which included five ODIs and as many T20Is.