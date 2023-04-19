Share:

MOHMAND - A group of local Paish-eImam (prayer leader) in mosques has demanded that all imams be paid a monthly honorarium until May 1st, or they will launch a protest movement against the administration. Maulana Muhammad Adil, Maulana Masihullah, Maulana Mubasher, Maulana Haji Gul, and Maulana Jabir were addressing a press conference at the Mohmand Press Club, the other day.

According to them, from 2021 to 2023, a monthly honorarium of 10,000 rupees was fixed for the 169 paish-e-imam of mosques in Mohmand district, and a lump sum of four crore 92 lakh rupees was given to the district administration. It was directed that this gratuity should be provided in three separate instalments, but we have received only 90 thousand rupees per person to date.