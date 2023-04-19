Share:

ISLAMABAD - With the launching of its cutting-edge Automated Finger Identification System (AFIS) for civil purposes, National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) Tuesday joined the ranks of premier biometric identification technology providers worldwide.

Branded as ‘NADIR’, the authority achieved a significant milestone by indigenously developing and incorporating this state-of-the-art AFIS into its suite of technology solutions, said a statement issued by Nadra. Nadra has always been a trailblazer in the field of advanced digital technologies related to identity management, biometrics, border control, and e-governance, the statement added. “The organization has consistently been at the forefront of innovation, pushing the boundaries of what is possible in the realm of digital identity, its verification and security.”

The right kind of innovation builds not only organizations or governments – it also builds countries, said Nadra Chairman Tariq Malik while speaking on the occasion. Indigenous development of AFIS is a groundbreaking development not only in the field of civil identification but in the pursuit of nation building as well, he further said. “With its advanced technology, we can now accurately and quickly store the fingerprints and identify individuals for a wide range of purposes as a public good, from immigration to border control to social services,” said Malik. NADIR, as a pioneering achievement in the field of biometric identification technology, underscores the organization’s commitment to innovation and further solidifies its position as a global leader in advanced identity management solutions.

He added. According to the Nadra statement, indigenous development of AFIS technology represents a major advancement in the field of biometrics, utilizing the unique characteristics of fingerprints to establish a robust and reliable method of identity verification. Based on Fingerprint Verification Competition (FVC), an internationally acclaimed benchmarking conducted in Italy; NADIR has achieved an impressive accuracy rate exceeding 99.5 percent, the authority claimed.