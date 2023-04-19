Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry said on Wednesday that there was no need to maintain an institution like Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) after it expressed its inability to hold elections.

In a statement on the social networking website Twitter, Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Fawad Chaudhry said salaries of the members and officials of the Election Commission should be frozen immediately and the office should be locked to prevent wastage of resources.

الیکشن کمیشن کے انتخابات کرانے سے معذوری کے بعد بحیثیت ادارہ الیکشن کمیشن برقرار رکھنے کا جواز ختم ہو جاتا ہے،الیکشن کمیشن کے ممبران اور ذمہ داران کی تنخواہیں فوری طور پر منجمد کر کے دفتر کو تالہ لگا دیا جانا چاہئے تا کہ وسائل کے ضیاع کو روکا جا سکے۔ — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) April 19, 2023

It should be noted that yesterday (Tuesday), the Election Commission, while submitting a report regarding funds in the Supreme Court, had said that if the October 8 date was not followed, there could be anarchy in the country.

In its response, the Election Commission had argued that the elections on May 14 were becoming increasingly impossible due to non-provision of funds and force for law and order.