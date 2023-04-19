ISLAMABAD - The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Tuesday once again summoned the Registrar Supreme Court for not allowing conduct of audit from the last many years. A PAC meeting was held under the chairmanship of Noor Alam Khan, in which the audit reports of the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination and Housing were considered.
The Chairman PAC maintained that like rest of the institutions, the annual audit of the apex court accounts shall be carried but it is not being conducted from the last ten years due to the non-cooperative behaviour. He directed to call the Registrar Supreme Court to appear before the committee after Eid and explain that why audit is not being carried out from last ten years. Meanwhile, PAC also directed the immediate removal of Administrator Gun and Country Club Naeem Bukhari and withdrawal of his all perks and privileges. During the consideration of the audit objections, the Chairman PAC inquired as to who is the head of the Gun and Country Club. Secretary IPC replied that renowned lawyer Naeem Bukhari is the Administrative Officer of Gun and Country Club and he was appointed on the post by Supreme Court.
The Secretary IPC also claimed that Naeem Bukhari is working as a one-man show and he does not even consider the ministry.
The meeting recommended immediate removal of Naeem Bukhari and ordered withdrawal of all perks and privileges from Naeem Bukhari.
Meanwhile, the Chairman PAC also directed FIA and NAB officials to go to Gun and Country Club for enquiry.
The committee expressed its displeasure over the non-participation of Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board Najam Sethi upon which PML-N leader Shaikh Rohail Asghar said that the Chairman PCB seems to consider himself from the elite class. Noor Alam expressed his displeasure over the Capital Development Authority for not providing details of the plots given to judges, members of parliament, federal cabinet members, national assembly and senate staff.
He said that the PAC had asked for the list of apartment owners of One Constitution Avenue and their money trail but the same are yet to be shared. The committee also expressed its anger over the poor quality of cars manufactured in the country and called representatives of all major car manufacturing companies in its next meeting.
Noor Alam Khan said that Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Mufti Abdul Shakoor’s car met an accident but the car airbag did not open and he died on the spot. During the meeting, it was revealed by the Secretary Housing and Works that 252 rooms in the Federal Lodges Islamabad are occupied by government officers. The Secretary Hosing and Works said that the officers coming from other cities are accommodated in Federal Lodges for one year and after the completion of period, it is extended for another months.