ISLAMABAD - The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Tuesday once again sum­moned the Registrar Supreme Court for not allowing conduct of au­dit from the last many years. A PAC meeting was held under the chair­manship of Noor Alam Khan, in which the audit reports of the Minis­try of Inter-Provincial Coordination and Housing were considered.

The Chairman PAC maintained that like rest of the institutions, the annual audit of the apex court ac­counts shall be carried but it is not being conducted from the last ten years due to the non-cooperative behaviour. He directed to call the Registrar Supreme Court to appear before the committee after Eid and explain that why audit is not be­ing carried out from last ten years. Meanwhile, PAC also directed the immediate removal of Administra­tor Gun and Country Club Naeem Bukhari and withdrawal of his all perks and privileges. During the consideration of the audit objec­tions, the Chairman PAC inquired as to who is the head of the Gun and Country Club. Secretary IPC re­plied that renowned lawyer Naeem Bukhari is the Administrative Offi­cer of Gun and Country Club and he was appointed on the post by Su­preme Court.

The Secretary IPC also claimed that Naeem Bukhari is working as a one-man show and he does not even consider the ministry.

The meeting recommended imme­diate removal of Naeem Bukhari and ordered withdrawal of all perks and privileges from Naeem Bukhari.

Meanwhile, the Chairman PAC also directed FIA and NAB officials to go to Gun and Country Club for enquiry.

The committee expressed its dis­pleasure over the non-participation of Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board Najam Sethi upon which PML-N lead­er Shaikh Rohail Asghar said that the Chairman PCB seems to consid­er himself from the elite class. Noor Alam expressed his displeasure over the Capital Development Authority for not providing details of the plots given to judges, members of parlia­ment, federal cabinet members, na­tional assembly and senate staff.

He said that the PAC had asked for the list of apartment owners of One Constitution Avenue and their money trail but the same are yet to be shared. The committee also ex­pressed its anger over the poor qual­ity of cars manufactured in the coun­try and called representatives of all major car manufacturing companies in its next meeting.

Noor Alam Khan said that Fed­eral Minister for Religious Affairs Mufti Abdul Shakoor’s car met an accident but the car airbag did not open and he died on the spot. During the meeting, it was re­vealed by the Secretary Housing and Works that 252 rooms in the Federal Lodges Islamabad are oc­cupied by government officers. The Secretary Hosing and Works said that the officers coming from other cities are accommodated in Federal Lodges for one year and af­ter the completion of period, it is extended for another months.